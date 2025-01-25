Woman dies in road accident in Attock
Pakistan
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital.
ATTOCK (Dunya News) – A woman was killed in a road accident involving a motorcycle and tractor-trolley in Attock, a city in Punjab province on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred near Hatar-Fateh Jang check post where a speeding motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside, killing a woman on the spot.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital.