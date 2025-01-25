Cold and dry weather to persist across country: PMD

Pakistan Pakistan Cold and dry weather to persist across country: PMD

The prevailing synoptic situation indicates the dominance of continental air over the region.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 25 Jan 2025 05:35:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that cold and dry weather prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, with very cold conditions in hilly areas during the morning and night hours.

According to the PMD, the prevailing synoptic situation indicates the dominance of continental air over the region, leading to the current weather pattern.

During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across the country, while hilly areas experienced harshly cold conditions.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Friday where temperature fell up to -12 degrees Celsius.

