Additional registrar challenges contempt notice in Supreme Court

A six-member bench will hear intra-court appeal on Jan 27

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Additional Registrar (Judicial) of Supreme Court Nazar Abbas has challenged the contempt of court notice issued to him following the controversy regarding fixing the case.

The apex court has formed a six-member bench, headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail. The members of the bench include Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The bench will take up the plea of additional registrar, who was removed from the post following the controversy, on Jan 27 (Monday).

Earlier, the top court following the controversy regarding fixing the case removed Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas from his post.

A notification issued by Additional Registrar (Administration) stated that Nazar Abbas had been made an officer on special duty (OSD).

According to the statement, Abbas was found guilty of a blunder by scheduling a constitutional bench case for hearing before a regular bench.

The notification further stated that the additional registrar’s action wasted court’s and litigants' time and resources. The registrar of the Supreme Court has been directed to examine the matter.

The court also issued a contempt notice to the additional registrar for failing to schedule cases about the powers of constitutional and regular benches.

SC RESERVES VERDICT

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved verdict in the case of contempt of court by the additional registrar.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Abbasi heard the contempt of court case and reserved the verdict after hearing multiple arguments.

Earlier, in response to the contempt of court notice regarding the rescheduling of the case related to powers of bench, Supreme Court Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas submitted his reply to the show-cause notice.

In his response, Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas requested the withdrawal of the show-cause notice, asserting that he did not defy any judicial orders. He stated that he had submitted a note regarding the matter of forming a bench based on the judicial order to the Practice and Procedure Committee.

Advocate Hamid Khan assisted the bench in the matter and presented his arguments.