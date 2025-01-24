Institutions on the same page, says Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Pakistan Institutions on the same page, says Ahsan Iqbal

No political adventure in the country

Follow on Published On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 04:55:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said all institutions of the state are on the same page, and now there will be no political adventure in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony, the minister said establishment, judiciary and parliament are united and on the same page, adding any political change in the country will be in accordance with the Constitution.

It is political instability due to which the country’s volume of foreign Direct Investment has reduced, the minister said.

“The government with the introduction of economic reforms has strengthened the exchange rate in one year, and it has a plan to increase exports and remittances.

“If we could not improve economy, Uraan Pakistan project will fail. With the cooperation of IT multinational companies, we will make Uraan Pakistan a success, the planning minister said.

