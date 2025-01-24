Not a single man came on road against sentence to PTI founder: Sharjeel

Stresses dialogue to resolve political issues

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believes that political parties should resolve issues through dialogue, said Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon.

Not a single man came on road against sentence to PTI founder Imran Khan in Al Qadir Trust case, the PPP leader said while talking to the media.

“Dialogue and talks can resolve issues. Matters in the country will be settled through talks.

“The PTI founder kept calling his opponents thieves, corrupt and dishonest, but he himself was found involved in corruption.

“They will have to face the consequences for their misdeeds, the Sindh minister said.