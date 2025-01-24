Pakistan Navy takes over command of CTF-151 anti-piracy force

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan Navy takes over command of CTF-151 anti-piracy force

CTF-151’s mission is to disrupt piracy and armed robbery at sea

Follow on Published On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 04:08:11 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan Navy has taken over command for the eleventh time of the Combined Task Force-151 (CTF-151), a multinational body set up in 2009 as a response to piracy attacks in the Gulf of Aden and off the eastern coast of Somalia, the navy’s media wing said on Thursday.

CTF-151’s mission is to disrupt piracy and armed robbery at sea and engage with regional and other partners to build capacity and improve relevant capabilities in order to protect global maritime commerce and secure freedom of navigation.

It operates in conjunction with the EU’s Operation Atalanta and NATO’s Operation Ocean Shield.

“Change of Command ceremony held at Combined Maritime Forces Headquarters, Bahrain,” the Pakistan navy said in a statement.

“Commodore Sohail Ahmed Uzmi of Pakistan Navy appointed as new Commander of Combined Task Force-151.”

Earlier, the command was held by the Turkish Navy. Pakistan has held the command of the CTF-151 force a record 11 times followed by Turkiye, which has led it 7 times.

“Pakistan Navy will continue to work with navies of other countries for peace and stability in the region,” the statement quoted Uzmi as saying.

Command of CTF 151 is rotated between participating nations on a three-to-six-monthly basis. Countries that have led CTF 151 include Bahrain, Brazil, Denmark, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, the Philippines, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye, the UK, and the US. A variety of countries assign vessels, aircraft, and personnel to the task force.