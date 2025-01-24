Punjab announces Nigahban Ramazan package for deserving families

CM Maryam asks people to register for it by Feb 15

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has taken a decision to provide “Nigahban Ramazan” package to millions of families to support them in the holy month.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review several suggestions and recommendation regarding the initiative.

The chief minister has asked citizens to complete registration for the Ramazan package by Feb 15. She also issued instruction for ensuring transparency in distribution of the packages.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the Nigahban package is a right of the underprivileged, adding that it is also the responsibility of the government to support them.

The public should receive their rights with dignity and respect the chief minister said as she strongly disapproved the ways of distributing the package by making people stand in queues.

She further emphasised that the administration and relevant authorities should consider their work as an act of worship.

It is mandatory for people to get registered in Provincial Socio-Economic Survey (PSER) for the package. They can apply for the registration online by visiting the PSER online portal or through union councils. A helpline has also been established in this regard.

