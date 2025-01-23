Security forces kill six terrorists trying to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border

ZOHB (Dunya News) – The security forces killed six terrorists who were trying to infiltrate through Afghan border, ISPR said on Thursday.

“On night 22/23 January, movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, six Khwarij were sent to hell. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition & explosives was also recovered,” it added.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Security forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” concluded the ISPR statement.