Afghan national involved in terrorism killed in Balochistan: ISPR

Pakistan Pakistan Afghan national involved in terrorism killed in Balochistan: ISPR

His body was handed over to Afghan government officials yesterday.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 17:09:13 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – An Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan was killed in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, Balochistan, on January 11, according to the ISPR.

The military's media wing identified the individual as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, a resident of Village Bilorai, District Wazekhwa, Paktika Province, Afghanistan.

Following necessary procedural formalities, his body was handed over to Afghan government officials yesterday.

Read also: Security forces eliminate five terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

Pakistan called on the Afghan government to fulfill its responsibilities and prevent terrorists from using Afghan soil to carry out acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

The ISPR stated that such incidents provide irrefutable evidence of Afghan nationals' involvement in terrorist activities within Pakistan.