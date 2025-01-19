Security forces eliminate five terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

ZHOB (Dunya News) – Security forces successfully neutralised five infiltrating terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Zhob during a decisive operation.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate across the border on the night of January 18 and 19. The security forces thwarted this attempt in the Sambaza area of Zhob.

ISPR reported that, as a result of the effective action by security forces, five terrorists were killed. Pakistan has repeatedly urged the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management along its borders.

The military spokesperson stated that it is expected the Afghan government will fulfill its responsibilities by preventing terrorists from using Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan.

The statement reaffirmed that Pakistan's security forces remain committed to securing the country's borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism.

