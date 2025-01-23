Omar Ayub expresses reservations over Digital Nation Pakistan Bill

Bill is a big ban on freedom of press and civil liberties, says Opposition leader

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Opposition Leader Omar Ayub wrote a letter to the Standing Committee on Information Technology chairman expressing his reservations about the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2025.

Ayub wrote in his dissent note against the bill that the Digital Nation Bill is against the protection of the rights of Pakistanis. He said 56 percent of Pakistanis are away from the internet or are not digitally literate. He wrote that the Digital Nation Bill is a threat to the free citizens.

The opposition leader said that this bill was a big ban on freedom of the press and civil liberties. He noted that internet shutdowns have been happening in Pakistan, which harmed Pakistan. Moreover, he said, non-civilian people have been recruited against most IT-related positions.

The PTI leader further said that the appointment of non-civilian people against sensitive positions is a violation of privacy laws.