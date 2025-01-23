Pakistan Post faces over Rs50bn loss in five years

Immediate reforms and measures are needed to address the crisis

Thu, 23 Jan 2025 16:26:11 PKT

By Mariam Ellahi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s national postal service, Pakistan Post, is grappling with severe financial challenges as its expenses have surged by 90% compared to its revenue over the past five years.

Documents obtained by Dunya News reveal that Pakistan Post incurred a loss of over Rs50 billion during this period.

Detailed figures show that Pakistan Post's total revenue in the last five years amounted to Rs62.29 billion, while its expenses skyrocketed to Rs112.64 billion. The financial year-wise breakdown highlights the extent of the crisis:

2019-20: Revenue stood at Rs15.97 billion, while expenses exceeded Rs26.35 billion.

2020-21: Revenue dropped to Rs15.51 billion, while expenses rose to Rs27.74 billion.

2021-22: Pakistan Post generated Rs14.43 billion, but its expenditures crossed Rs17.09 billion.

2022-23: Revenue further declined to Rs7.10 billion, while expenses surged to Rs18.69 billion.

2023-24: The department managed to generate Rs9.25 billion, but expenses exceeded Rs22.75 billion.

The rising gap between revenue and expenditure has put Pakistan Post in a precarious financial position, raising concerns about the sustainability of the country’s national postal service.

Immediate reforms and measures are needed to address this growing financial crisis.