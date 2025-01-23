Lahore CTO makes helmets mandatory for riders, pillions

Helmets are now compulsory for all motorcyclists

LAHORE (Dunya News) - To ensure public safety, the Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Dr. Athar Waheed, has announced a significant decision mandating helmets for both motorcycle riders and passengers.

Highlighting the rise in head injury cases, Dr. Waheed stated that helmets are now compulsory for all motorcyclists, and violators will face fines.

Additionally, traffic police authorities have directed that starting today (Thursday), drivers and front-seat passengers of cars must also wear seat belts while driving.