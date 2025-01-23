'Uraan Pakistan' to be made successful with support of all stakeholders, says PM Shehbaz

A delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association called on Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was put on the path of development due to the support of brotherly countries.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association which called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Broadcasters Association Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood, Mir Ibrahim Rehman, Naz Afreen Sehgal, Shakeel Masood, Nadeem Malik and Kazim Khan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and top officials of the information ministry were also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that after attaining stability in the country’s economy, the government had resumed the journey of economic development and growth from where it was halted in 2018.

He said Pakistan witnessed a golden era of economic development under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

“The credit of significant decline in inflation and interest rate goes to the hard work by the government economic team,” said the prime minister.

The prime minister said that the relationship between government and media was based on mutual trust.

He said that the government always welcomed constructive criticism by the media.

“The government believes in media being the fourth pillar of the state,” the prime minister said adding that there was complete freedom of expression in the country.

He expressed the confidence that ‘Uraan Pakistan’ project will be made successful with the cooperation of media and all other relevant stakeholders.

Talking about the performance of FBR, the prime minister said the digital reforms are being introduced by the department.

“The reforms will help increase tax revenues, enhance transparency and stop corruption,” said the prime minister.

According to prime minister, the increase in remittances reflects the growing trust of overseas Pakistanis in government policies.

Shehbaz Sharif was of the view that the entire nation rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

“The Pakistan armed forces, along with the entire nation, will continue the fight against this menace until its complete eradication,” he said.