'Uraan Pakistan' to take country to new heights in 2025, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that ‘Uraan Pakistan’ project will bring good news in new year.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he expressed hope that due to untiring efforts of the economic team, the government would achieve the economic targets in next six months.

“The remittances posted record $15 billion during first five months and it will expand to $35 billion by the end of the fiscal year,” said the prime minister.

He said that the government managed to achieve the macroeconomic stability despite the fact that the opponents made no stone unturned to sabotage the efforts of the government.

Wishing the participants of the meeting happy new year, the prime minister said that the sun of 2025 would rise with the promise of progress and prosperity for Pakistan.

He said the ambitious homegrown five-year plan titled “Uraan Pakistan” that was launched yesterday would prove to be a milestone for the country’s future provided “We remain on track and work hard to achieve the goals set in the plan”.

The PM specifically appreciated the efforts of Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and other cabinet members along with the relevant government officials.

The prime minister also appreciated the efforts of Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Finance Minister and FBR Chairman for collecting additional Rs72 billion under ADR (advance-to-tax ratio) due to which the government’s target of tax revenue for December 2024 had almost been achieved.

Additionally, he said smuggling of sugar through Afghanistan had been reduced to zero which was a positive sign for the country’s economy. He gave the credit of reducing the smuggling to Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvir Hussain, the institutions and the army chief.