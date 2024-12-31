PM Shehbaz launches 'Uraan Pakistan' to transform economy

Credits collation efforts for stabilizing the economy despite significant challenges

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ – a five-year national economic plan aimed at achieving sustainable development and economic stability.

The launch ceremony in Islamabad witnessed participation from federal ministers, political members and top officials including AJK Prime Minister Anwarul Haq, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and governors of KP and Balochistan.

Addressing the gathering, PM Shehbaz highlighted that the programme would provide a roadmap for economic progress, focusing on digital economy, energy, infrastructure, environment, and job creation.

He credited collation efforts for stabilising the economy despite significant challenges, with inflation dropped to 5 percent and IT exports increasing by 34 percent.

PM Shehbaz vowed that this IMF programme would be the last, urging collective efforts to achieve resilience. The event marked a unified commitment to propelling Pakistan toward economic prosperity.

The prime minister stressed the need for reducing cost of the inputs like electricity and gas to ensure sustainable growth. He said local industry should be made more compatible to save foreign exchange and expand exports. He said export-led growth is the only option to make Pakistan a stronger economy.

“The government has set an investment target of 10 billion dollars annually and an enabling environment is being created to attract local investment as well. Privatisation and outsourcing are vital to save huge losses for which political dialogue is utmost necessary,” the PM added.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb termed the plan a homegrown economic strategy,” noting a record surplus after 24 years and reduced policy rates boosting investors’ confidence.

He emphasised exports promotion and private sector growth as critical priorities.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal underscored the need to free the economy from debt dependency focusing on education and human resources development for sustainable progress.

Uraan Pakistan aims to place Pakistan on path of sustainable high growth moving towards a stronger and more prosperous future. This is not just a slogan. It is a commitment to build a solid foundation to transform Pakistan into a trillion dollar economy by 2035 and a three trillion dollar economy by 2047.