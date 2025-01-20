In-focus

Supreme Court to hear petitions against 26th Amendment on Jan 27

Pakistan

PTI, others challenged the 26th Amendment in top court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Petitions against the 26th Constitutional Amendment are set to be heard on January 27.

 

A constitutional bench led by Justice Amin ud Din Khan will oversee the proceedings, with over 18 petitions filed in opposition to the Amendment.

Among the challengers, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is one of the parties that submitted petitions to the Supreme Court.

 

