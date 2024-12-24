Sunni Ittehad Council challenges 26th constitutional amendment in Supreme Court

SIC contended that the amendment attempted to revoke essential features of the constitution

Published On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 13:27:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the legality and constitutionality of the 26th constitutional amendment.

The petition argued that the amendment undermined key features and fundamental values of the Constitution, compromising judicial independence and affecting the balance of fundamental rights and separation of powers.

The SIC contended that the amendment attempted to alter, revoke, or eliminate essential features of the constitution, violating Article 239, which makes it illegal and unenforceable.

The petition requested the Supreme Court to declare the Sections 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, and 27 of the 26th amendment unconstitutional.

Furthermore, the petition alleged that the amendment was passed through illegal and coercive means. It requested nullification of all decisions, notifications, and appointments made under the 26th Amendment, calling for an independent investigation into the voting process and alleged coercive actions used to secure its passage.

The petition also demanded the Supreme Court declare the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Act 2024 and the Supreme Court (Judges' Number) Amendment Act 2024 unconstitutional.