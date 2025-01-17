Security forces eliminate five terrorists in KP's Tirah Valley

ISPR added sanitisation operation being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist

Updated On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 19:41:27 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The security forces killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation conducted in general area of Tirah Valley, Khyber district on the reported presence of terrorists, said ISPR.

The military's media wing noted that during the conduct of operation, the troops effectively engaged terrorists location, as a result of which, five terrorists including their ring leader Abidullah Turab, were killed, while one was apprehended.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

The ISPR added that sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.