Child mortality rate in Sindh is less than other provinces, says Bilawal

Sindh government launched several projects in health sector: PPP chairman

Mon, 13 Jan 2025 19:18:02 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that child mortality rate in Sindh is less than other provinces.

Addressing a ceremony at Dow University of Health Sciences on Monday, the PPP chairman said that media highlights the deaths in Thar with sensation.

“The child mortality rate in Sindh is 1.2pc while other provinces are ahead with 1.4pc,” said the PPP chairman.

He added that Sindh government is taking revolutionary steps for the health of children in the province.

The PPP chairman said that Sindh government had initiated the ‘Child Life’ project in 2010 and it is still helping the people of province.

“The Sindh government has launched several projects in the health sector. The facility of telemedicine is here in every tehsil of the province,” said Bilawal.

According to PPP chairman, Sindh didn’t get its due share from the federal government and therefore we opted for public-private partnership.

“The public-private partnership was first introduced by Benazir Bhutto and it is an hounour for us that Sindh is far ahead than the federal government in this regard,” the PPP chairman said.