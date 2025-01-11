Pakistan's progress linked with Karachi's development, says Bilawal

Asif Ali Zardari provided ample resources to Karachi: PPP chairman

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the development of Karachi is mandatory for country’s progress.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari provided ample resources to Karachi when he first became the President of Pakistan.

The PPP chairman on Saturday inaugurated the first phase of 9.1 kilometre long Shahrah e Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto from Qayyumabad to Shah Faisal interchange.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto played an important role in improving the infrastructure of Karachi and provided employment to its people,” said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman said that his family is contributing in the development of Karachi for last three generations.

“Benazir Bhutto always tried to restore peace in Karachi,” the PPP chairman said.

He added that the project will resolve the traffic issues and it will connect Karachi with other parts of the country.

The PPP chairman said that the federal government isn’t providing the due rights of Sindh and therefore they opted for public-private partnerships in Karachi.

Bilawal said that Asif Ali Zardari is aware of problems being faced by the traders and he always tried to provide them relief.