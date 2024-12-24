Bilawal calls for giving high-speed internet to youth

He was addressing the convocation of IBA Sukkur

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for giving high-speed internet to the youth of country.

He was addressing the convocation of Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkur on Tuesday.

“The motorways and roads are no more infrastructure. The real infrastructure is high-speed internet,” said PPP chairman.

He said that the youth would have to struggle to get their due rights.

The PPP chairman also congratulated the students on their big day and said that the IBA Sukkur was founded by his late mother Benazir Bhutto.

“No one can snatch the education from you. IBA has become the institution of international recognition,” said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman said that the old man sitting in Islamabad didn’t know the rights of youth.

“The old man of Islamabad doesn’t know anything about WhatsApp, Netflix and gaming,” the PPP chairman said.

He urged the students to give him suggestions related to the digital rights bill.

The PPP chairman lamented that there was no planning in the federal budget to deal with the climate change.