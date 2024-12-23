Melting Himalayas a threat to future generations: Bilawal Bhutto

Promises to push for affordable internet access and digital rights to empower youth

JAMSHORO (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has warned that the melting of Himalayan Glacier poses a grave threat to future generations, urging immediate and urgent action.

Speaking at Sindh University Jamshoro’s convention, he stressed that climate change was the world’s biggest challenge.

Highlighting recent devastating floods, he explained how melting glaciers could lead to recurring historic floods, impacting water resources and livelihoods.

Bilawal slammed outdated planning by senior bureaucrats, emphasising the need for climate-resilient infrastructure instead of traditional projects.

He advocated green energy solutions like wind, solar, and hydropower to replace costly electricity generation.

Calling for a united struggle, he urged students to lead the fight against climate change, develop green infrastructure and work to push for sustainable Pakistan.

He also promised to push for affordable internet access and digital rights to empower youth in a modern, connected world.



