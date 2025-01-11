Trump's policies to become clear once he assumes office: Hina Rabbani Khar

Updated On: Sat, 11 Jan 2025 19:21:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar said on Saturday the policies of Donald Trump would be clear once he formally assumed the charge as the 47th United States president.

She said the former US president did not do what he said he would do – in his electoral campaign - during his previous stint in power.

Khar, Lebanon senior journalist Leila Hatem and BNU Vice Chancellor Moeed Yousuf participated in the ‘World According to Trump’ session at the ThinkFest 2025.

Khar said when Trump became the US president for the first time, it seemed that he would do what he said during his election campaign. Now anything can be said about him only when he takes oath and comes to his previous seat again.

She said she is often asked about Imran Khan’s future when Donald Trump comes to power.

Speaking on the occasion, former National Security adviser Moeed Yousaf said every country, including the United States, had its own interests and all of its policies were directed towards achieving that goal.

Lebanon senior journalist Leila Hatem said the United States did not want to stop the massacre in Gaza due to certain reasons. Foremost among it is that Israel is among America's allies. It cannot afford the displeasure of Israel, she added.

After its unholy bloodbath in Gaza, she said that Israel is trying to advance towards the southern part of Lebanon with a total disregard for human rights.

She said enough deaths and tortures have taken place in Gaza now. Israel should be forced to stop now. Giving a suggestion, she said the unity between Arab nations would do a great favour in this regard.



