PM Shehbaz bemoans 20.2m children without access to schools in Pakistan

PM also referenced Hazrat Khadija in trade, paid tribute to ex-PM Benazir Bhutto

Sat, 11 Jan 2025 18:41:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed concern over alarming 20.2 million children out of school in Pakistan, with the majority being girls.

Speaking at a two-day international conference on challenges to women's education, the prime minister highlighted the pressing issues faced by women in accessing education.

“The federal and provincial governments are working to address this issue, and a committee has been formed to coordinate with provinces to ensure children, especially girls, are enrolled in schools,” he said.

The prime minister underlined the importance of collective efforts in promoting education for women. “We are taking steps to provide quality and equitable educational opportunities for girls. The provision of education to women is essential for societal development,” he stated.

The prime minister also referenced the efforts of Hazrat Khadija (RA) in trade and paid tribute to the contributions of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the first woman prime minister of the Islamic world. He acknowledged Maryam Nawaz as the first woman chief minister of Punjab and encouraged women to continue working shoulder to shoulder with men for the nation’s progress.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that education was a fundamental right in every society and called for ensuring access to education for girls in underprivileged countries.

Speaking at the launch of the international conference on challenges faced by women in seeking education, PM Shehbaz welcomed the participants, including Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, and expressed gratitude for King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of girls’ education and urged to draw inspiration from figures such as Arfa Karim.

He cited examples of successful graduates from the Daanish schools, asserting that quality education for girls would strengthen and develop society. He added that educated women would significantly contribute to the global economy.

MALALA YOUSAFZAI PARTICIPATES IN MOOT

Malala Yousfazai, Nobel laureate and educationist, arrived in Pakistan to attend the international conference on girls’ education.

The two-day International Conference on "Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities," began in Islamabad on Saturday.

The conference aims at addressing the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide; foster dialogue; and find actionable solutions to address the challenges.

Around 150 delegates from 47 countries are attending the conference.

Parliamentary Secretary for Education Farah Naz Akbar welcomed Malala Yousafzai at the airport and presented her with a bouquet. At the conference, the Nobel laureate will speak about solutions to the challenges women face in education.

Meanwhile, the visit of global leaders to Pakistan continues in connection with their participation in the summit.

Malaysian Minister of Religious Affairs Mohammadin bin Mokhtar arrived in Pakistan. A delegation from Myanmar also reached Pakistan.

Religious scholars Sheikh Ahmed Ahmedou and Sheikh Ahmed Al-Mustafi from Mauritania arrived in Pakistan to participate in the international conference.

Special Representative from the United States, Leslie Elfridge, Religious scholar Mohammad Abbas Joad Al-Tabi from Iraq and the Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Kenderbaiya Dogdurkul Sherzhiyona, are also part of the event.