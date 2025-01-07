Pakistan emerges as most favourable nation for minorities whereas India hits new low

India granted visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Ajmer Sharif despite quota of 500

Topline Such actions violate 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines

Kartarpur Corridor allows Indian Sikh pilgrims visa-free access to one of their holiest sites

Pakistan recently facilitated 84 Hindu pilgrims to celebrate 316th birth anniversary of religious figure in Sindh

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan is committed to accommodating religious minorities and has facilitated Sikh pilgrims through various initiatives such as Kartarpur Corridor.

India, on the other hand, fails to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims despite a set quota of visas, reflecting deteriorating treatment of religious minorities.

The recent denial of significant number of visas (400) by India to Pakistani pilgrims intending to attend the 813th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif from Jan 2 to 10 has raised significant concerns regarding the treatment of religious minorities and (a lack of) facilitation of their rights by India.

India granted visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for the Urs celebrations falling short of the set quota of 500.

This Indian action has deprived numerous Pakistani devotees of the opportunity to participate in a deeply significant spiritual event, straining the cultural and religious bonds that transcend national boundaries.

In contrast, Pakistan has consistently demonstrated a commitment to accommodating religious minorities, exemplified by the facilitation of Sikh pilgrims from India to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

The Kartarpur Corridor, inaugurated in 2019, allows Indian Sikh pilgrims visa-free access to one of their holiest sites, fostering goodwill and interfaith harmony.

Thousands of Indian Sikhs have utilised this corridor to participate in religious festivities such as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

This openness reflects Pakistan's broader policy of respecting and promoting the rights of religious minorities, ensuring their access to sacred sites and participation in religious events.

Pakistan warmly welcomes Sikh and Hindu pilgrims alike.

Recently, Pakistan showed its commitment to interfaith harmony by facilitating 84 Hindu pilgrims to celebrate the 316th birth anniversary of Shiv Avtari Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar in Sindh.

The Hindu pilgrims were welcomed by Pakistani officials and given special transportation for their rituals, with their return scheduled for Jan 15.

Conversely, India's repeated denial of visas to Pakistani pilgrims raises questions about its commitment to upholding the rights of religious minorities and facilitating interfaith engagements.

Such actions not only violate the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines but also hinder efforts aimed at improving bilateral relations through people-to-people contacts.

The disparity in approaches between the two nations is evident: Pakistan's proactive measures to support religious minorities stand in stark contrast to India's restrictive policies.

This contrast contributes to Pakistan's image as a nation fostering inclusivity and religious freedom, while India's actions may be perceived as undermining these values.

The international community has taken note of these developments, with various human rights organisations expressing concern over India's treatment of religious minorities.