84 Indian Hindu pilgrims reach Pakistan via Wagah Border

Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 10:40:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least 84 Hindu pilgrims arrived in Pakistan from India via Wagah on Sunday to celebrate the 316th birth anniversary of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at his shrine in Sindh.

Additional secretary, deputy secretary general and other officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) received the pilgrims at Wagah.

The Hindu pilgrims were taken directly from Wagah to Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh by special buses for the main celebrations and rituals.

The Hindu pilgrims will return to India on Jan 15 after completing their rituals.