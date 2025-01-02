PM Shehbaz lauds Pak Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation in Arabian Sea

PM Shehbaz lauds Pak Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation in Arabian Sea

PNS Moawin seized huge quantity of drugs worth $1 million

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 02 Jan 2025 13:26:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended Pakistan Navy for its successful anti-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea.

In a statement, he said PNS Moawin seized huge quantity of drugs worth $1 million, describing it as a significant milestone in anti-narcotics campaign.

The prime minister acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s central role in maritime defense and prevention of drug smuggling on sea routes. He said the nation is proud of the personnel of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, a Pakistan Navy ship seized drugs worth $1 million during a counter-narcotics operation at the Arabian Sea, the navy’s media wing said on Wednesday.

PNS MOAWIN, supported by Pakistan Navy’s air assets, successfully intercepted a Dhow during an operation at the North Arabian Sea, the navy said. It conducted boarding operations and seized the narcotics, adding that the contraband was stowed in a hidden compartment of the vessel.

“The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth approximately USD 1 million in international market.”