Crime Crime $1m drugs seized in navy operation at Arabian Sea

Thu, 02 Jan 2025 01:33:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - A Pakistan Navy ship seized drugs worth $1 million during a counter-narcotics operation at the Arabian Sea, the navy’s media wing said on Wednesday, vowing to disrupt illegal marine activities to maintain law and order.

Pakistan Navy, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, frequently carries out such narcotics seizure operations in the country’s territorial waters.

PNS MOAWIN, supported by Pakistan Navy’s air assets, successfully intercepted a Dhow during an operation at the North Arabian Sea, the navy said. It conducted boarding operations and seized the narcotics, adding that the contraband was stowed in a hidden compartment of the vessel.

“Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN seized a large cache of narcotics during a counter-narcotics operation in North Arabian Sea,” it said.

“The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth approximately USD 1 million in international market.”

“The successful execution of this anti-narcotics operation demonstrates Pakistan Navy’s vigilance, professionalism and resolve to deter and disrupt all illegal activities, ensuring good order at sea,” the navy said.

