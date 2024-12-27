What steps Punjab govt has taken to combat climate change in 2024?

The court also issued directions to the government to eliminate environmental pollution

LAHORE (Ashfaq Ahmed) - Climate change has become an international issue. Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries despite contributing insignificant to the carbon emissions.

British journalist Anatol Lieven has written in his famous book, ‘Pakistan: A Hard Country’ that Pakistan is most at risk from climate change, while experts say that the average global temperature would rise by another two percent by the end of the 21st century.

Undoubtedly, the rise in temperature would cause abrupt changes around the world and the country would be severely affected by all these changes. Despite a very visible climate change, the past governments in Pakistan did not pay any special attention due to which the courts had to intervene.

In this regard, a public interest litigation was filed in the court of Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court.

The plea challenged the failure to combat environmental pollution and control smog. This case was filed in the Lahore High Court on August 2, 2018. This points out that this case has been pending in the High Court for six years and four months.

The court issued directions to the government to eliminate environmental pollution. It also formed a commission in this regard. On the court order, the action was ordered against factories burning tires.

Similarly, orders were issued to shift brick kilns to zigzag technology. Also, order was also issued against Smoke-emitting vehicles. Advocate Syed Kamal Haider and Mian Irfan Akram have been providing assistance in the court in this regard.

Now as 2024 is about to end, it is worth mentioning the efforts of current government. The PML-N Punjab government has fully implemented the court orders. Due to its efforts, the quality of pollution has started to improve.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, gave approval to a long-term policy for the control of smog and the reduction of environmental pollution, in which the government has approved electric buses that will be environmentally friendly.

This year alone, the current Punjab government imposed a total fine of Rs1.11bn on the owners of factories, brick kilns and smoke-emitting vehicles.

Also, warning notices were issued to more than 11,000 brick kilns owners in Punjab for not converting brick kilns to zig-zag technology. 1,174 brick kilns were demolished, 203 were closed, and 4,329 were sealed for violating the rules and regulations.

Moreover, cases were registered against 1,823 people who were running brick kilns without zigzag technology and fines of more than Rs120 million were imposed, notices were issued to 5,784 industries causing environmental pollution and 225 industries were demolished.

Also, 2,931 cases of burning crop residues were reported and action was taken on 2,904 violations, crop residues covering an area of 3,910 acres were set on fire. Cases were registered against 676 people and fines of Rs23 million were imposed.

Strict action was taken against vehicles emitting smoke. More than 1.8 million vehicles were inspected and challans were issued for almost 541,090 vehicles emitting smoke. Meanwhile, fines of 723 million were imposed and 58,546 vehicles were impounded.