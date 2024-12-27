A nip in Lahore's air after rainfall

Kasur, Sialkot and Gujranwala also received rain

LAHORE (Samia Saeed) - A spell of downpour brought with it chill and cold in many areas of Lahore.

Abbott Road, Shimla Pahari, Lakshami Chowk, Empress Road received light rain, while Cooper Road, Railway Station and Mughalpura received downpour.

In addition, rain was also recorded in other areas including Defence, Punjab Society, Shanghai Road, Kacha Jail Road, Kot Lakhpat, Ghazi Road, Shaukat Town, Walton and Maulana Shaukat Ali Road.

After rain, the intensity of smog had decreased while that of cold increased. Experts opined citizens would get a much-needed relief from dry cold and, with that, they would also get protection from flu and cough.

Meanwhile, more than 280 feeders of LESCO tripped with problems like power outages in several areas due to feeder trips and other technical faults.

Rain was also recorded in Kasur, Sialkot and Gujranwala which increased the intensity of cold.

