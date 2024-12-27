Govt warns PTI over PAC chairman delay

Third letter sent to PTI over PAC chairman appointment

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, chief whip of ruling party, has written a third letter to PTI chief whip Amir Dogar, criticising delays in appointing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

Dr Tariq emphasised the government’s commitment to completing the process next week, noting repeated requests for a four-member panel from the opposition.

Despite a 10-month delay, the government remains focused on ensuring transparency by offering the PAC chairmanship to the opposition.

The letter warned PTI to submit the panel within seven days or risk unilateral action by the coalition to finalise the PAC chairman’s appointment.