Re-arrest of Moonis Elahi in money laundering case ordered

Pakistan Pakistan Re-arrest of Moonis Elahi in money laundering case ordered

Judge Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh issued an order

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 17:18:49 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A special central court on Friday directed the authorities to take steps for the re-arrest of former federal minister and PTI leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi in a money laundering case.

Judge Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh issued an order during the previous hearing, directing the arrest of Moonis Elahi and co-accused Muhammad Jibran from abroad.

The court instructed that a report on the arrest efforts be presented at the next hearing.

It was noted that the JIT head was absent due to performing Umrah.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s acquittal plea was submitted, and the court sought responses from all parties.

Further proceedings were scheduled for January 20.

