Pak-China strategic partnership is touching new horizons, says PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan Pak-China strategic partnership is touching new horizons, says PM Shehbaz

He was addressing a ceremony to unveil statues of Jinnah and Mao Zedong

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 26 Dec 2024 17:15:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pak-China regional partnership is an anchor of regional stability and beacon of hope for global peace in times of challenging global circumstances.

He was addressing a ceremony to unveil statues of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong in Islamabad on Thursday.

The statues were presented to the prime minister by Chinese master sculptor Yuan Xikun on birth anniversaries of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Mao Zedong falling on 25th and 26th of December.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said Pak-China all-weather strategic partnership is touching new horizons with cooperation ranging from defence to the fields of agriculture.

He said Pakistani students are going to China early next year for advanced studies in agriculture and they will serve as a bridge between Beijing and Islamabad, giving a new boost to our friendship.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz terms Pak-China strategic ties vital for regional peace

The prime minister mentioned the recent exchange of visits with China, during which he and Premier Li Qiang reaffirmed the common desire for economic progress and prosperity.

He said this gift of statues will always symbolize the unshakeable bond between Pakistan and China.

Earlier, addressing the event, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the cultural bond between Pakistan and China has gained more strength.

He said the two countries not only share borders but the mountains and our friendship is as strong as the mountains we share.

The minister mentioned that the two countries have taken great initiatives for further strengthening their relationship.