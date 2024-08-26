PM Shehbaz terms Pak-China strategic ties vital for regional peace

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says defense and strategic ties between Pakistan and China are vital for peace and stability in the region.

He was talking to Commander of the Ground Forces of the People’s Liberation Army of China, General Li Qiaoming, who call on the prime minister in Islamabad on Monday.

He said the deep-rooted ties between the two nations enjoy broad public, political, and institutional support in Pakistan, making them indispensable for the progress and development of both countries.

The prime minister warmly welcomed General Li to Pakistan and underscored that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and trusted friends.

Expressing satisfaction over the deepening military-to-military exchanges between the two countries, the prime minister said these relations form the foundation of their bilateral relationship.

Speaking on the occasion, China’s Commander General Li said, as an iron brother, strategic partner, and reliable friend, Beijing places the highest priority on its relationship with Pakistan.

He expressed China's desire to elevate their bilateral friendship to new levels of cooperation and collaboration. Recognizing the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in promoting regional peace and stability and combating terrorism, General Li reiterated the PLA's commitment to further expanding its cooperation with Pakistan to enhance the capacity building of the two armed forces.

The two sides focused on various aspects of the Pakistan-China friendship, particularly the bilateral defense and strategic partnership.

