Imran Khan wants talks be concluded within time-frame: Barrister Gohar

Gohar expressed positivity about achieving substantial outcomes through discussions

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Following a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar informally briefed the media at the jail gate, stating that the PTI chairman had been updated on the ongoing negotiations and instructed that the process be concluded within a defined time-frame.

PTI chairman highlighted the need for swift progress, adding that the initial meeting of the negotiation committees was informal and preliminary, with some members absent.

He noted that in the next round of talks, the PTI committee would present its demands to the government representatives.

Barrister Gohar also mentioned that efforts were underway for the PTI negotiation committee to hold another meeting with the party chairman before the next session. He expressed positivity about achieving substantial outcomes through the discussion.