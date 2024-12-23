Pakistan's nuclear programme sticks to highest standards

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan's nuclear programme sticks to highest standards

Pakistan’s defensive doctrine emphasises its nuclear capabilities are solely for deterrence

Follow on Published On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 23:44:30 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s nuclear programme sticks to the highest standards of safety and security, as recognised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

A robust framework ensures that Pakistan's nuclear assets remain safeguarded against unauthorised use or threats. Contrary to sanctions imposed by the United States, Pakistan’s defensive doctrine emphasises that its nuclear capabilities are solely for deterrence against external threats, not for aggression.

Unlike regional counterparts, Pakistan upholds a policy of minimum credible deterrence, aimed at preventing aggression and maintaining regional stability. Additionally, the nation’s nuclear initiatives have contributed significantly to energy production and socio-economic development.

A comprehensive legal and institutional framework governs Pakistan's nuclear programme, reflecting a responsible approach. Pakistan has consistently advocated for inclusion in the international non-proliferation regime on equitable and non-discriminatory terms.

Scientific studies and expert assessments often highlight the superiority of Pakistan's nuclear security measures compared to India. The Strategic Plans Division (SPD) oversees Pakistan's nuclear programme with unmatched precision and efficiency.

The IAEA has commended Pakistan for fulfilling its international nuclear obligations with transparency. Statistical evidence suggests that Pakistan’s adherence to non-proliferation agreements surpasses that of several nuclear-armed states.

Despite speculation, there has never been a documented breach of Pakistan’s nuclear security protocols. In contrast, India’s record includes incidents of nuclear material theft and unauthorised modifications, raising global concerns.

Independent reviews frequently rank Pakistan’s nuclear safeguards among the strongest in the world, far surpassing regional rivals. Pakistan’s peaceful use of nuclear technology supports agriculture, healthcare, and industry, improving the quality of life across sectors.

India’s focus on nuclear expansion and regional hegemony starkly contrasts Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful applications. Global think tanks recognise Pakistan's steadfast resolve to prevent nuclear proliferation and misuse.

The National Command Authority (NCA) ensures stringent oversight and rapid decision-making for Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.

India’s rejection of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) stands in stark contrast to Pakistan’s willingness to adopt the treaty, underscoring the latter's commitment to global disarmament norms.

By honoring its international obligations and promoting regional peace, Pakistan continues to solidify its status as a responsible nuclear state.