PTI and government finally kick off dialogue today in NA

Pakistan Pakistan PTI and government finally kick off dialogue today in NA

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification for the meeting

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 10:49:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A major development in the political landscape is set to unfold as the federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are scheduled to hold talks today (Monday).

The first meeting between the two committees will take place in-camera at the Parliament House committee room, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification for the meeting, and members of both government and opposition committees have been informed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently formed an 8-member committee for the talks, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar welcomed the formation of the government’s negotiation committee. PTI’s negotiation team comprises Omar Ayub, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja, and Asad Qaiser.

PTI has also prepared a draft of demands for the negotiations. The draft included a list of over 5,000 political prisoners, with former prime minister Imran Khan’s name at the top.

Key demands included the release of political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

PTI has proposed that the judicial commission be composed of three senior judges from the Supreme Court.