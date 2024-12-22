PTI prepares draft for demands for talks with government

Pakistan Pakistan PTI prepares draft for demands for talks with government

PTI plans to prioritise the release of political prisoners

Follow on Published On: Sun, 22 Dec 2024 15:45:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised a draft of its demands for negotiations with the government.

According to PTI sources, a list of over 5,000 political detainees has been compiled, with former prime minister Imran Khan’s name at the top.

During the talks, PTI plans to prioritise the release of political prisoners and demand the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26.

The draft further outlines that the proposed judicial commission should consist of three of the most senior judges of the Supreme Court.

This development follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a government negotiation committee upon the suggestion of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The committee includes Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has welcomed the formation of the government’s committee, viewing it as a positive step towards dialogue.