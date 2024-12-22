Speaker Ayaz Sadiq invites govt, PTI committees for crucial talks

The speaker’s office is always open for members, and progress can only be achieved through dialogue

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has invited government and PTI negotiation committee members to a meeting on Monday.

Reacting to the formation of the government’s committee, he appreciated the prime minister’s initiative to resolve issues through dialogue, terming it a positive step.

Ayaz Sadiq said, "The speaker’s office is always open for members, and progress can only be achieved through dialogue."

The meeting is scheduled for 11:30am at the Speaker’s chamber in the Parliament House, where both committees will convene to advance the negotiation process.

The government committee, formed at the suggestion of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, includes Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

On the other hand, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar welcomed the formation of the government’s negotiation committee. He hoped the dialogue would be comprehensive and fruitful, resolving all issues in minimal time.

Both sides seem optimistic about the discussions, with Barrister Gohar stating that serious individuals are part of the committees and that the negotiation process is set to move forward effectively.