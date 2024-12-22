Shehbaz Sharif constitutes committee for negotiations with PTI

The decision was made following a proposal by Ayaz Sadiq

Updated On: Sun, 22 Dec 2024 11:21:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a government committee to initiate negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision was made following a proposal by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

This development came after PTI Chairman, Barrister Gohar, requested Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to mediate for negotiations between the government and PTI.

The speaker’s efforts were acknowledged by the PM, who emphasised prioritising national security and public interest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated, “Pakistan’s stability is vital for all of us. I appreciate the Speaker’s initiative and hope for constructive dialogue.”

The committee's formation is expected to pave the way for a peaceful resolution to political polarisation in the country.