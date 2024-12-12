Govt accepts PTI's offer for talks, say sources

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The PML-N-led government has accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) offer for a "political dialogue" to end the present deadlock in the country.

Government sources confirmed that the PTI has "contacted for talks" and stated that the government has accepted the offer "to foster an environment of reconciliation in the country."

The sources claimed that the government "has always emphasised resolving issues through political dialogue."

They said that negotiations are the way forward in politics, not chaos.

According to sources, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza met with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar also attended meeting.

The PTI delegation condoled with the speaker the passing of his sister.

Sources revealed that the speaker suggested to use the forum of parliament for negotiations, which was accepted by the PTI.

The negotiations will take place without any preconditions, and their aim will be to reduce the political instability and ongoing tensions in the country, the insiders added.

The parties will soon share the names of the members of the negotiating teams after mutual consultation.

Meanwhile, a five-member negotiating committee has been formed by the PTI on behalf of the party's founder.

On Wednesday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stressed the need for dialogue on the floor of the National Assembly.

Earlier, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that people would have to fight for their democratic rights.

“We will continue our struggle for supremacy of law and constitution in Pakistan,” he asserted.