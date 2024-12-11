We will continue our fight for supremacy of constitution: Salman Akram Raja

Pakistan Pakistan We will continue our fight for supremacy of constitution: Salman Akram Raja

He made these remarks while speaking to Dunya news

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 09:50:41 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Salman Akram Raja said on Wednesday that people would have to fight for their democratic rights.

He made these remarks while speaking to Dunya news.

“We will continue our struggle for supremacy of law and constitution in Pakistan,” he asserted.

Speaking about PTI founder Imran Khan’s reaction over “deaths” of party workers during the operation carried out by the security forces to clear the protest site, D-Chowk, where party leaders and workers had gathered for the release of Khan, Raja said the PTI founder was profoundly saddened to learn about the demise of the workers. Raja quoted him as saying " the government should have avoided use of force to disperse people."

Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) accepted the transit bail of Raja.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim of the PHC conducted hearing into Raja’s plea.

During the hearing, Raja pleaded: “This is the season of cases. I don’t know where and when will I have to face another case registered against me.”

Earlier, the court granted three-week transit bail to the PTI secretary general.

