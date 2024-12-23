First winter rain in Lahore breaks dry spell

Updated On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 10:37:08 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Cloudy weather has set in across various cities, with Lahore experiencing its first winter rain, accompanied by cold winds that have intensified the chill.

Early morning rain in areas like Garhi Shahu, Abbott Road, Mall Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Kalma Chowk, and Garden Town broke the dry cold spell.

Light rain is expected to continue throughout the day in Lahore, as well as in Kasur, Kahna, Pakpattan, and Renala Khurd.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted severe cold in mountainous regions during morning and night, with light rain and snow on the hills in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and northeastern Punjab.

Fog is likely to persist in the plains of Punjab, upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and nighttime hours.

Temperatures have plummeted in mountainous areas, with Leh recording -13°C, Skardu -11°C, Gopis -9°C, Gilgit and Dir -8°C, Astore -7°C, and Kalat, Bagrot -6°C. Quetta, Ziarat, and Chitral recorded -5°C.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted further drops in temperatures across various parts of the country in the coming days.