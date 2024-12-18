PTI forms negotiation committee headed by Omar Ayub: Barrister Gohar

Government has not made any contact regarding negotiations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that a committee, headed by Omar Ayub, has been formed for negotiations.

Speaking to journalists in the Parliament, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the government had not made any contact regarding negotiations.

He further clarified that no explanation had been sought from Sher Afzal Marwat, as he had not made any statements against party policy.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq agreed to play his role in the political dialogue between the government and the opposition.

“My office is always ready to mediate between the government and opposition in order to decrease the political temperature in the country,” NA speaker said.

He said that negotiations are very important between the government and opposition and yesterday’s debate in National Assembly was also very fruitful.