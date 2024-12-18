NA speaker ready to mediate between govt, opposition

Negotiations are very important between government and opposition: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In a major development, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq agreed to play his role in political dialogue between the government and opposition.

“My office is always ready to mediate between the government and opposition in order to decrease the political temperature in the country,” NA speaker said.

He said that negotiations are very important between the government and opposition and yesterday’s debate in National Assembly was also very fruitful.

It merits mention here that the government had formally invited the opposition to hold dialogue during the National Assembly session on Tuesday.

“The government is ready to talk to PTI on every issue,” PM’s advisor Rana Sanaullah had said during the NA session.

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat had also advised the political leaders to sit together to start political dialogue.

Earlier on Tuesday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that political issues should be resolved through political means.

Speaking to journalists at the Parliament House, he stated that progress could only be achieved if their demands are openly discussed and grievances addressed.

Gohar further explained that the PTI founder had formed and mandated a committee to pursue these matters.

He expressed optimism for progress, reiterating that political problems require political solutions.