Barrister Gohar urges political dialogue to address key issues

Pakistan Pakistan Barrister Gohar urges political dialogue to address key issues

PTI's actions are guided by directives from party founder Imran Khan

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 19:06:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said that political issues should be resolved through political means.

Speaking to journalists at the Parliament House, he stated that progress could only be achieved if their demands are openly discussed and grievances addressed.

He clarified that PTI's actions are guided by directives from the party founder, Imran Khan, with regular updates provided to him.

Gohar further explained that the founder had formed and mandated a committee to pursue these matters. He expressed optimism for progress, reiterating that political problems require political solutions.