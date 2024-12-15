Dry cold wave persists in Lahore, residents suffer from seasonal illnesses

Published On: Sun, 15 Dec 2024 12:13:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A spell of dry cold persists in Lahore, with only a 10% chance of rain.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the provincial capital is expected to drop to 5°C, while the maximum may reach 20°C.

Currently, the temperature stands at 8°C. Winds are blowing at a speed of 8 km/h, and humidity levels have risen to 74%.

Lahore continues to top Pakistan's pollution index, with an average smog level recorded at 252, indicating very unhealthy air quality.

The dry weather has led to an increase in seasonal illnesses such as colds, flu, and fever, affecting many residents in the city.