Pakistan urges world to take action against rights violations in Palestine, occupied Kashmir

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan urges world to take action against rights violations in Palestine, occupied Kashmir

President, PM strongly condemn the ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 17:45:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have urged the international community for taking practical measures to end gross human rights violations in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In their separate messages on the International Human Rights Day being observed today, they strongly condemn the ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel in Gaza and other Occupied Palestinian territories as well as the atrocities being perpetuated by the Indian armed forces in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The president said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens and we remain steadfast in advancing human rights to empower our people.

Severe human rights violations taking place in IIOJK: Mushaal

Asif Ali Zardari expressed the confidence that democracy, peace, freedom, and human rights are intertwined, and protecting people's rights is indispensable to building a stable and prosperous country.

In his message, the prime minister said our sacred religion Islam has exhorted human beings to follow tenets of human values. He said the Government of Pakistan has undertaken a number of legislative measures to protect Human Rights.