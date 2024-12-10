Severe human rights violations taking place in IIOJK: Mushaal

Rape is being used as a weapon of war in the occupied territory

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said severe human rights violations are taking place in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Tuesday, she highlighted that rape is being used as a weapon of war in the occupied territory, with the rate of such incidents being alarmingly high.

She emphasised the need to raise a voice against the genocide of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the international community to take practical steps to end gross human rights violations in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In their separate messages on the International Human Rights Day being observed today, they strongly condemn the ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel in Gaza and other Occupied Palestinian territories as well as the atrocities being perpetuated by the Indian armed forces in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.